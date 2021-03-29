Gupta's Liberty Steel to restart operations, in talks with UK government

Liberty Steel UK, owned by tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, said on Monday it plans to restart steelmaking next week as it continues to seek new funding after its main funder Greensill Capital went into insolvency.

Gupta's conglomerate GFG Alliance was also in "constructive discussions" with the UK government about potential assistance, it added in a statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)