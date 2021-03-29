Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court takes up bid to revive defense of Kentucky abortion law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by Kentucky's Republican attorney general to defend a restrictive state law, struck down by lower courts, that abortion rights advocates said would effectively ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the justices to let him intervene in defense of the law after Democratic Governor Andy Beshear's administration dropped the case.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 19:24 IST
U.S. Supreme Court takes up bid to revive defense of Kentucky abortion law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by Kentucky's Republican attorney general to defend a restrictive state law, struck down by lower courts, that abortion rights advocates said would effectively ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the justices to let him intervene in defense of the law after Democratic Governor Andy Beshear's administration dropped the case. The Supreme Court is being asked to decide only that narrow issue, and not whether the law violates Supreme Court precedents holding that women have a right to obtain an abortion. Abortion rights advocates have said the 2018 law, struck down by lower courts, would effectively ban an abortion method called dilation and evacuation - the most common form of abortion performed during the second trimester of a pregnancy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian Authority gets 100K vaccine doses

The Palestinian Authority received a shipment of 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China.Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said the Sinopharm vaccines that arrived in Ramallah will greatly contribute to speeding up the community vacc...

Belarus investigates opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya for terrorism

The Belarus prosecutors office has opened a criminal case against opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act, the Belta news agency said on Monday, citing prosecutor general Andrei Shved. Tsikhanous...

BMC to release asymptomatic patients to ensure beds for needy

As COVID-19 cases are going up rapidly in Mumbai, the city civic body on Monday decided to discharge asymptomatic patients at the earliest to vacate beds for the patients with more serious symptoms.The civic body has also decided to place t...

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines reduce COVID-19 infection risk by 90% after second dose -U.S. study

The COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc with BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc are highly effective and reduced the risk of infection by 90 by two weeks after the second shot among healthcare personnel and first responders, according to a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021