Gujarat: Woman kills son for harassing mentally unwell sister

A woman allegedly killed her 30- year-old son for harassing his mentally unwell sister in Khera village in Gujarat's Amreli district, police said on Monday.

Savji Shiyal died after his mother Dudhiben and a neighbour, identified as Munna Baraiya, thrashed him with a stick late Sunday night, a Pipavav marine police station official said.

''Shiyal, a father of four, was harassing his 22-year- old mentally unwell sister. Dudhiben called her neighbour Munna to calm down Shiyal. However, when all efforts failed, the two hit him with a stick. After he died, they left his corpse at home and absconded,'' said Savarkundla Deputy Superintendent of Police KJ Chaudhary.

Based on a complaint by Shiyal's wife, Dudhiben and Munna have been charged with murder and efforts were on to nab them, he added.

