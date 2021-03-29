Left Menu

BJP condemns terror attack in J-K's Sopore, says its activists can't be cowed down by such acts

But these ghastly acts will not succeed to bow down the morale of BJP activists, Raina said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 19:27 IST
The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Monday condemned the terror attack in which a municipal councillor and a policeman were killed in Sopore town, saying the party activists cannot be cowed down by such ''cowardly acts''.

Unidentified gunmen barged into the premises of the Sopore Municipal Council around 1.15 pm and shot at the councillors and security personnel while a meeting of the council was in progress, police said.

Independent councillor Reyaz Ahmad and his personal security guard Shafqat Ahmad were killed on the spot while another councillor Shamsuddin Peer was injured in the attack in Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, they said.

However, the BJP said in a statement that it ''condemns the killing of its municipal councillor and a police officer by militants.'' Terming the attack ''barbaric'', J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said militants have crossed their limits and their acts to ''murder the humanity'' would not go unpunished.

''Kashmir has seen enough of bloodshed and now when it is trying to progress on the developmental lines, terrorist organizations and their bosses are unnerved. But these ghastly acts will not succeed to bow down the morale of BJP activists,'' Raina said.

BJP general secretary (organization) Ashok Kaul said ''such barbaric and cowardly acts will not be tolerated anymore''.

''These attacks are aimed at disturbing the peace in the region. The incident is unfortunate and we urge the police to investigate the case and nab the culprits behind it,'' he said.

Both the leaders expressed their solidarity with the family of the deceased and said the whole BJP family stands with them in this difficult hour.

