USTR suspends all trade engagement with Myanmar until elected govt returns

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday announced the immediate suspension of all U.S. engagement with Myanmar under the 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement until the return of a democratically elected government.

Tai said in a statement that Myanmar security forces' killing of peaceful protesters, students, workers and labor leaders and children "has shocked the conscience of the international community."

"These actions are a direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and the efforts of the Burmese people to achieve a peaceful and prosperous future," Tai said.

