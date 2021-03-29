USTR suspends all trade engagement with Myanmar until elected govt returns

USTR suspends all trade engagement with Myanmar until elected govt returnsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 19:38 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday announced the immediate suspension of all U.S. engagement with Myanmar under the 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement until the return of a democratically elected government.
Tai said in a statement that Myanmar security forces' killing of peaceful protesters, students, workers and labor leaders and children "has shocked the conscience of the international community."
"These actions are a direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and the efforts of the Burmese people to achieve a peaceful and prosperous future," Tai said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Katherine Tai
- Burmese
- Myanmar
ALSO READ
Biden administration enlists FEMA to help with surge of children at U.S.-Mexico border
Singapore PM sees considerable risk of severe U.S.-China tensions -BBC interview
Democrat Abrams urges lifting filibuster for U.S. election reform bill
Kosovo follows U.S., Guatemala in opening embassy in Jerusalem
U.S. administers 107.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC