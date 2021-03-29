Islamic State claims deadly attack on northern Mozambique gas town

Islamic State claims deadly attack on northern Mozambique gas townReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-03-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 19:39 IST
Islamic State on Monday formally claimed an attack on the northern Mozambique gas town of Palma, the SITE intelligence group said on Monday.
Dozens of people were killed after Islamist insurgents linked to Islamic State launched an assault on the town on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mozambique
- Islamist
- Palma
- Islamic
- SITE
ALSO READ
Urgent funding needed for Mozambique, facing ‘triple threat’ of climate change, conflict and COVID-19
Suspected Islamists kill at least a dozen villagers in eastern Congo
Mozambique militants beheading children as young as 11, Save the Children says
Hardline Islamist group’s followers attack 70-80 Hindu houses in Bangladesh: Police
Mozambique armed men beheading children, Save the Children says