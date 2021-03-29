Left Menu

In Dushanbe, Jaishankar holds talks with Iranian and Turkish counterparts

It is not clear whether Jaishankar and Qureshi will have a meeting in Dushanbe.About his talks with the Turkish foreign minister, Jaishankar said the discussions focused on Afghanistan-related developments and bilateral relations.Met FM MevlutCavusoglu of Turkey on the sidelines of HeartofAsiaIP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 19:39 IST
In Dushanbe, Jaishankar holds talks with Iranian and Turkish counterparts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate talks with his counterparts from Iran and Turkey on the sidelines of a multilateral conference in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe on Monday.

Jaishankar is in Dushanbe on a bilateral visit as also to attend the Heart of Asia conference on Tuesday.

The external affairs minister described his conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif as ''warm'' and said it covered bilateral cooperation, including the Chabahar port project.

''Began my Heart of Asia engagements with a meeting with Iranian FM @JZarif. A warm conversation that underlined our convergences. Also discussed our bilateral cooperation, including Chabahar,'' he said in a tweet.

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the southern coast of energy-rich Iran, the Chabahar port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost trade ties.

India handed over two 140-tonne mobile harbour cranes to the authorities of the Chabahar port in Iran on Sunday as both sides reviewed their overall cooperation in developing the transit hub.

The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process is an initiative aimed at bringing together all the key stakeholders to bring lasting peace and stability in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also attending the Heart of Asia conference. It is not clear whether Jaishankar and Qureshi will have a meeting in Dushanbe.

About his talks with the Turkish foreign minister, Jaishankar said the discussions focused on Afghanistan-related developments and bilateral relations.

''Met FM @MevlutCavusoglu of Turkey on the sidelines of @HeartofAsia_IP. Our discussions focused on Afghanistan-related developments and our bilateral relations,'' he said in another tweet.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested USD 2 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

Last week, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar visited India during which Jaishankar conveyed India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghanistan to him.

After arriving In Tajikistan on Monday, Jaishankar also visited the Dushanbe-Chortut highway project site and lauded India's Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its ''good work'' there.

''Visited the Dushanbe-Chortut Highway Project site. Good work being done by @BROindia under our grant assistance. The 8-lane highway will decongest Dushanbe,'' he said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drones, UAVs prohibited in view of PM's visit

Puducherry, Mar 29 PTI Flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles UAVs has been banned in the entire Puducherry region from March 29-30 to ensure security during Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit for electioneering.An order to th...

Palestinian Authority gets 100K vaccine doses

The Palestinian Authority received a shipment of 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China.Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said the Sinopharm vaccines that arrived in Ramallah will greatly contribute to speeding up the community vacc...

Belarus investigates opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya for terrorism

The Belarus prosecutors office has opened a criminal case against opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act, the Belta news agency said on Monday, citing prosecutor general Andrei Shved. Tsikhanous...

BMC to release asymptomatic patients to ensure beds for needy

As COVID-19 cases are going up rapidly in Mumbai, the city civic body on Monday decided to discharge asymptomatic patients at the earliest to vacate beds for the patients with more serious symptoms.The civic body has also decided to place t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021