Thane: Sex racket busted, one arrested

Thane: Sex racket busted, one arrestedPTI | Thane | Updated: 29-03-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 19:47 IST
A sex racket was busted in Naya Nagar area of Mira Bhayander in Thane district and one person was arrested, police said on Monday.
Acting on a tip off, a police team arrived at a restaurant late Saturday evening and arrested a man who was setting up deals to supply women, Senior Inspector Sampat Patil of Bhayander division Anti Human Trafficking Cell said.
PTI COR BNM BNM
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Anti Human Trafficking Cell
- Naya Nagar
- Mira Bhayander
- Bhayander
ALSO READ
Fire in Thane residential building, 28 power meters gutted
Pakistan: Bodies of six coal miners, killed in methane gas explosion, recovered
Three siblings cheat Thane man of Rs 65 lakh in gold coin sale
After pest control work in Thane home, child falls ill, dies
Nagpur cop named in Thane suicide case absconds, suspended