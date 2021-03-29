Thane: Sex racket busted, one arrested

A sex racket was busted in Naya Nagar area of Mira Bhayander in Thane district and one person was arrested, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, a police team arrived at a restaurant late Saturday evening and arrested a man who was setting up deals to supply women, Senior Inspector Sampat Patil of Bhayander division Anti Human Trafficking Cell said.

PTI COR BNM BNM

