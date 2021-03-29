Left Menu

Islamic State claims deadly attack on northern Mozambique gas town

Islamic State on Monday formally claimed an attack on the northern Mozambique gas town of Palma, in which dozens of people, including foreign workers, were killed. The group made the claim on its Amaq news agency, saying its fighters had taken control of the town after days of clashes with security forces, and said it had killed at least 55 people including soldiers, destroyed buildings and seized vehicles.

Islamic State on Monday formally claimed an attack on the northern Mozambique gas town of Palma, in which dozens of people, including foreign workers, were killed.

The government confirmed on Sunday that dozens of people had been killed in the attack on Palma, adjacent to gas developments worth $60 billion, which began on Wednesday.

They included at least one South African citizen. Britain's Times newspaper reported that a British national had died. The SITE Intelligence Group said Islamic State had described the foreign nationals as contractors and also provided a photograph taken in Palma.

Palma is located in the province of Cabo Delgado, home since 2017 to a simmering Islamist insurgency linked to Islamic State.

