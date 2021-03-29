Slovak PM Matovic to resign on Tuesday, Finance Minister Heger to form new cabinet

Slovak PM Matovic to resign on Tuesday, Finance Minister Heger to form new cabinetReuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:00 IST
Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic will resign on Tuesday and President Zuzana Caputova will ask Finance Minister Eduard Heger to form a new cabinet, Heger said after meeting the president on Monday.
Matovic agreed on Sunday to swap government posts with Heger to satisfy demands from coalition partners that Matovic leaves the top cabinet position.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two ruling Slovak parties demand PM Matovic quit as Sputnik deal shakes coalition
Slovakia bans foreign holidays amid COVID-19 variant fears
Alpine skiing-Slovakia's Vlhova wins women's overall World Cup title
Slovak party leader quits to back demands for prime minister to go
Elena Lacková: Google honors Slovakian-Romani writer & dramatist on her 100th birthday