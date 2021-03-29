Slovak PM Matovic to resign on Tuesday, Finance Minister Heger to form new cabinet

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic will resign on Tuesday and President Zuzana Caputova will ask Finance Minister Eduard Heger to form a new cabinet, Heger said after meeting the president on Monday.

Matovic agreed on Sunday to swap government posts with Heger to satisfy demands from coalition partners that Matovic leaves the top cabinet position.

