Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION CAL1 AS-POLL-ADVERTISEMENT-FIR Congress lodges FIR against Sonowal, Nadda, 8 Assam newspapers over BJP advertisement Guwahati: The Congress has filed a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP chief J P Nadda, state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and eight leading newspapers for ''camouflaging an advertisement as news'' predicting the party's victory in all the seats in Upper Assam that went to polls in the first phase on March 27.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 68,020 new infections New Delhi: India saw 68,020 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1.20 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL19 JAISHANKAR-DUSHANBE-TALKS In Dushanbe, Jaishankar holds talks with Iranian and Turkish counterparts New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate talks with his counterparts from Iran and Turkey on the sidelines of a multilateral conference in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe on Monday.

DEL21 JK-2NDLD SHOT Municipal councillor, personal security guard shot dead by militants in J&K's Sopore Srinagar: A municipal councillor and his personal security guard were shot dead by militants during a meeting of the urban local body in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

BOM12 MH-PAWAR-LD HOSPITAL Pawar has check-up after abdominal pain, to undergo surgery Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar will undergo surgery at a hospital here after it was diagnosed that he has gall bladder issue, a minister of his party in the Maharashtra government said here on Monday.

DEL9 VIRUS-STATES-CASES-SURGE 8 states account for over 84 per cent of India's fresh COVID-19 cases New Delhi: Eight states including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 84.5 per cent of the 68,020 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

DEL20 IMD-NORTHEAST-WET SPELL IMD predicts intense wet spell in northeastern states, issues orange alert from March 30-31 New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange colour alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for March 30-31 with a forecast of rains and thunderstorm over these northeastern states.

DEL22 DL-LD HEAT Severe heatwave in Delhi, highest temperature in March since 1945, says IMD New Delhi: The national capital reeled under a ''severe'' heatwave on the day of Holi as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, the India Meteorological Department said.

CAL6 WB-BJP-LD-ELDERLY-DEATH Bengal: BJP says worker's mother succumbs to injuries from 'TMC attack' Kolkata: The BJP on Monday claimed that an 82-year-old woman, a party worker's mother, succumbed to her injuries sustained during an attack by Trinamool Congress supporters in Nimta area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district last month.

CAL8 WB-MAMATA-LD RALLY 'Why was Amit Shah silent during Hathras rape case': Mamata Nandigram: With the Union home minister condoling the death of Shova Majumdar, the 82-year- old mother of a party worker who was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday hit back at Amit Shah and asked why was the home minister silent during the Hathras rape case in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. LEGAL LGD2 JK-HC-LD MEHBOOBA-PASSPORT HC dismisses Mehbooba's plea seeking direction to authorities for issuance of passport to her Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, in which she had sought a direction to the passport authority for the issuance of the document to her.

LGD1 SC-BAIL SC holds hearing on Holi, grants anticipatory bail to accused in rape case New Delhi: The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail on Monday to a Goa-based man, who is the accused in a rape case lodged in Delhi last year. BUSINESS DCM2 BIZ-MARKET OUTLOOK Markets may witness volatile trend in holiday-shortened week ahead, say analysts New Delhi: Equity markets may witness a volatile trend in the holiday-shortened week ahead and would be majorly driven by the COVID-19 situation in the country and global cues, analysts said. DCM6 BIZ-NINL-PRIVATISATION Govt gets multiple EoIs for privatisation of NINL New Delhi: The government has received multiple expressions of interest from bidders for privatisation of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

FOREIGN FGN50 CHINA-LD INDOPAK China 'pleased' over Pakistan's 'positive interactions' with India: FM spokesman Beijing: China said on Monday that it was ''pleased” over Pakistan's ''positive interactions'' with India and it will work with Islamabad to ''inject'' positive energy into regional peace, stability and development. By K J M Varma FGN15 PAK-QURESHI-JAISHANKAR-MEETING Meeting with Jaishankar not 'finalised or requested': Pak FM Qureshi Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said no meeting has been ''finalised or requested'' so far with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 'Heart of Asia' conference on Tuesday at Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, according to a media report on Monday.

