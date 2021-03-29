Pakistan PM Khan replaces finance minister

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday removed his finance minister, information minister Shibli Faraz said "There has been rising inflation, and the prime minister thinks that we need to bring in a fresh team which could devise pro-poor policies," Faraz told local Dunya News TV.

He said Hammad Azhar, the minister for industries and production, would replace Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

