Left Menu

PM Oli-led CPN-UML suspends senior leader Madhav Nepal, Vice-chair Rawal from party

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led ruling Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist CPN-UML has suspended senior party leaders Madhav Kumar Nepal and Bhim Rawal, accusing them of carrying out anti-party activities.In two separate letters issued to former prime minister Madhav Nepal and Vice-chairperson Rawal, the party said that they had been suspended from the partys membership for six months.This action has been taken as the party was not satisfied by the clarifications furnished by you for your anti-party activities.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:55 IST
PM Oli-led CPN-UML suspends senior leader Madhav Nepal, Vice-chair Rawal from party

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led ruling Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) has suspended senior party leaders Madhav Kumar Nepal and Bhim Rawal, accusing them of carrying out anti-party activities.

In two separate letters issued to former prime minister Madhav Nepal and Vice-chairperson Rawal, the party said that they had been suspended from the party’s membership for six months.

''This action has been taken as the party was not satisfied by the clarifications furnished by you for your anti-party activities. This is your last chance to correct yourself,'' the letter said. ''The suspension period can be reduced if you revise your opinions and correct your anti-party activities,” said the letter signed by UML Chairman and Prime Minister Oli.

In the letter, Madhav Nepal and Rawal have been accused of promoting factional politics within the party by holding ''unauthorized'' gatherings of party members.

Oli's decision to suspend them comes at a time when the intra-party rift within the ruling party has climaxed owing to factional feud.

Madhav Nepal and Rawal last week boycotted the party's parliamentary party meeting called by Chairperson Oli for a second time, taking strong exceptions to the ''unilateral decisions'' taken by him on various internal issues of the party.

The two factions led by Oli and Madhav Nepal are at loggerheads over a number of issues.

The CPN-UML, revived after the Supreme Court verdict to invalidate the Nepal Communist Party born out of the merger between the then CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) in 2018, has witnessed a serious internal feud as the Oli-led faction is taking actions one after another against the leaders of Madhav Nepal-led faction accusing them of being involved in factional politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions: US CDC

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines provide highly effective protection under real-world conditions, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CNN reported that at full vaccination, the vaccines ...

France has nearly 5,000 COVID patients in ICU as hospital pressure rises

France recorded the highest number of people in intensive care units ICU with COVID-19 since the second lockdown in November and the number of people in hospital with the disease rose by over 600 in a day, the biggest jump in more than four...

Paris court fines Servier 2.7 mln euros over weight-loss drug

A Paris court on Monday found French drugmaker Servier guilty of manslaughter and deception over weight-loss pill Mediator, and fined the company 2.7 million euros 3.18 million, according to a copy of the ruling seen by Reuters.Frances heal...

France says EU to raise pressure on Lebanese officials - statement

Frances foreign minister on Monday warned key Lebanese officials that the European Union was now exploring ways to exert pressure on those who have obstructed finding a solution to the economic and political crisis in the country.In a state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021