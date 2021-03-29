France says EU to raise pressure on Lebanese officials - statement

France says EU to raise pressure on Lebanese officials - statementReuters | Paris | Updated: 29-03-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 22:03 IST
France's foreign minister on Monday warned key Lebanese officials that the European Union was now exploring ways to exert pressure on those who have obstructed finding a solution to the economic and political crisis in the country.
In a statement, the foreign ministry said Jean-Yves Le Drian had spoken to President Michel Aoun, Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri to outline his position.
