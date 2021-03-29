Two drown, another goes missing while bathing in Ganga
PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 29-03-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 22:32 IST
Two people drowned and another went missing while bathing in the Ganga river in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.
The incident took place around 3.30 pm in Bhitaura village, Hussainganj Station House Officer (SHO) Ranveer Bahadur Singh said.
He said Alok Gupta (21), Ritik Umrav (16), Amit Kumar (18) and Raghav (20) -- all residents of Fatehpur -- had gone to take a bath. They started drowning, the SHO said.
The boatmen, after hearing the cries, took out Alok, Ritik and Amit from the water, and took them to hospital. Alok and Ritik were declared dead, while the condition of Amit is serious, police said.
The SHO said Raghav is missing and efforts are on to trace him.
He added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
