Left Menu

Senator Toomey questions Fed tackling climate risk, racial inequality

Republican Senator Pat Toomey on Monday opened an inquiry into "mission creep" at the U.S. central bank's 12 regional outposts, beginning with a letter demanding information on the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco's research into climate economics. "A sizable portion of FRBSF research appears to be focused on how matters unrelated to monetary policy impact narrow subgroups of people," Toomey wrote in a letter to San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly, which he released publicly along with a statement announcing the start of a broader review.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 22:40 IST
Senator Toomey questions Fed tackling climate risk, racial inequality

Republican Senator Pat Toomey on Monday opened an inquiry into "mission creep" at the U.S. central bank's 12 regional outposts, beginning with a letter demanding information on the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco's research into climate economics.

"A sizable portion of FRBSF research appears to be focused on how matters unrelated to monetary policy impact narrow subgroups of people," Toomey wrote in a letter to San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly, which he released publicly along with a statement announcing the start of a broader review. Toomey demanded a briefing from the bank's policy advisor and documents relating to its climate research agenda and spending "in light of the FRBSF’s seemingly sudden and alarming inclusion of social research that risks being of a bitterly partisan nature."

Over the last few years, the Fed has ramped up research into climate change, racial inequality and other topics traditionally seen as outside of the central bank's purview. Fed policymakers have repeatedly defended their research into income inequality, climate change and other topics, saying it is critical to their ability to understand the economy, conduct appropriate monetary policy, and ensure the safety and soundness of the banking system.

"It is early days, but we feel like we have a responsibility to start the process of understanding," Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers in testimony last week in response to questions about the Fed's attention to climate risks and how banks handle them. "We don't have a new mandate: this is consistent with our existing mandate of supervision of financial institutions," he said. Republicans like Toomey see this trend as evidence the Fed is adopting a social agenda embraced by Democrats, or as an attempt to use central bank authority to implement a climate-driven policy agenda.

In his letter to Daly, Toomey suggested such "mission creep" saps attention from the Fed's mandated focus on employment and inflation, and suggested federal resources may be "better directed" to other federal agencies or programs. Toomey had not so far sent similar letters to other Fed banks. But the letter to the San Francisco Fed, which points to "social studies essays" on the economic impact of inequities in race, health insurance and housing penned by economists at the Boston, Minneapolis, and Chicago Fed banks, suggests other Fed banks are also in his sights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two killed, one injured as truck hits bike

Two men died and one other person was injured after a truck rammed into their motorcycle in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi district, police said on Monday.The accident occurred in Saini police station area late Sunday night, they said.According t...

Economist who pulled Albania out of 1997 anarchy dead at 58

Bashkim Fino, who was appointed to shepherd Albania out of almost total chaos when fraudulent investment schemes collapsed 24 years ago and angry crowds looted military installations nationwide, has died. He was 58.The former prime minister...

Belarus opens terrorism probe against opposition leader

Belarus authorities on Monday announced a criminal probe against the nations top opposition figure on charges of terrorism, a move that follows a sweeping police crackdown on protesters demanding the resignation of the countrys authoritaria...

US offers USD 10 million reward for info on Hezbollah operative

The United States on Monday offered a USD 10 million reward for information on a Hezbollah operative who was convicted last year in the assassination of Lebanons former prime minister Rafik Hariri.The State Department said the reward will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021