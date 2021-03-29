Maha: Cops injured after Sikhs wielding swords attack them

A mob of sword-wielding Sikhs on Monday attacked policemen, injuring at least four of them, after being refused to hold a religious procession here amid the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

A viral video of the incident showed the mob storming the gurudwara, break barricades and attack the policemen.

''Permission for the Hola Mohalla procession was not granted to them due to the pandemic. The gurudwara committee was informed and they had assured us that they would abide by our directives,'' the official said.

''However, when the Nishan Sahib was brought to the gate around 4 pm, they started arguing and over 300 youth broke the gate and began attacking policeman,'' he said.

Nishan Sahib is a triangular saffron-coloured flag furling outside a gurdwara on a steel pole covered with a saffron-coloured cloth that is most popularly associated with Guru Hargobind. The flag also has an insignia called Khanda in the middle. The Khanda includes two swords and a chakra.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the violence, the official said.

