Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Catholic church demands justice for Easter Sunday victims

In a statement on Monday, Archbishop, Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said every individual named in the presidential probe panels report issued last month must be arrested.It is absolutely necessary to prosecute without hesitation all those political leaders and officials, irrespective of the positions they held, for their failure to prevent the attack, Ranjith said.The special panel report found that former president Maithripala Sirisena and a host of other top defense officials including, former defense secretaries, former IGPs and intelligence chiefs, were guilty of ignoring prior intelligence.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 29-03-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 23:21 IST
Sri Lanka's Catholic church demands justice for Easter Sunday victims

Sri Lanka's Catholic church on Monday reiterated its demand for justice in the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed 258 people, including 11 Indians.

Nine suicide bombers, belonging to local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS, carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, killing 258 people and injuring over 500 people on April 21, 2019. In a statement on Monday, Archbishop, Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said every individual named in the presidential probe panel's report issued last month must be arrested.

''It is absolutely necessary to prosecute without hesitation all those political leaders and officials, irrespective of the positions they held, for their failure to prevent the attack,'' Ranjith said.

The special panel report found that former president Maithripala Sirisena and a host of other top defense officials including, former defense secretaries, former IGPs and intelligence chiefs, were guilty of ignoring prior intelligence. The report recommended criminal action against the officials.

Addressing the Parliament earlier in the week, Sirisena denied any prior knowledge personally but said intelligence information had been received by the authorities before the attacks.

“If I knew about the intelligence information, I would have enforced a curfew, protected the churches and taken appropriate action to arrest them and prevent the attacks,'' he had said.

The ruling Sri Lanka People's Front alliance, which was then in Opposition, had blamed the attacks on the failure of the security apparatus affected by the political tug of war between Sirisena as the president and his prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. The Colombo Church has been holding a 'Black Sunday' congregation every week, demanding justice for the victims.

Cardinal Ranjith has vowed to take action if perpetrators were not booked by the law before the attack's second anniversary, April 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two killed, one injured as truck hits bike

Two men died and one other person was injured after a truck rammed into their motorcycle in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi district, police said on Monday.The accident occurred in Saini police station area late Sunday night, they said.According t...

Economist who pulled Albania out of 1997 anarchy dead at 58

Bashkim Fino, who was appointed to shepherd Albania out of almost total chaos when fraudulent investment schemes collapsed 24 years ago and angry crowds looted military installations nationwide, has died. He was 58.The former prime minister...

Belarus opens terrorism probe against opposition leader

Belarus authorities on Monday announced a criminal probe against the nations top opposition figure on charges of terrorism, a move that follows a sweeping police crackdown on protesters demanding the resignation of the countrys authoritaria...

US offers USD 10 million reward for info on Hezbollah operative

The United States on Monday offered a USD 10 million reward for information on a Hezbollah operative who was convicted last year in the assassination of Lebanons former prime minister Rafik Hariri.The State Department said the reward will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021