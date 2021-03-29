Maha: Farmhouse owner fined Rs 50,000 for holding Holi event

Officials in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday fined the owner of a farmhouse of Rs 50,000 for organising a Holi event, which was attended by at least 80 people, in violation of guidelines.

Shahapur tahsildar NilimaSuryavanshi said many revellers had come to the farmhouse from outside Shahapur.

A case has been registered by local police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Thane district's caseload stood at 3,09,561 on March 28.

