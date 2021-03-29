Left Menu

Two killed, one injured as truck hits bike

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 30-03-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 23:34 IST
Two killed, one injured as truck hits bike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two men died and one other person was injured after a truck rammed into their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred in Saini police station area late Sunday night, they said.

According to police, Munna (35) and Pintu (28) died after being run over by the truck, while one other person, who was on the same bike, was hospitalised with serious injuries.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jurors shown video at ex-officer''s trial in Floyd''s death

The video of George Floyd gasping for breath was essentially Exhibit A as the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on the Black mans neck went on trial Monday on charges of murder and manslaughter.Prosecutor Jerry Blackwel...

Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

Shipping was on the move again late on Monday in Egypts Suez Canal after a giant container ship which had been blocking the busy waterway for almost a week was refloated, with more than 400 ships waiting to pass through.After the 400-metre-...

New York to open up COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on April 6

New York will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to people 30 and older on Tuesday, and make it available to anyone 16 and above on April 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.New York, which last week lowered the eligibilit...

Global banks face losses, regulatory scrutiny after Archegos share dump

Nomura and Credit Suisse are facing billions of dollars in losses and regulatory scrutiny after a U.S. investment firm, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on equity derivative bets, putting investors on edge about who else migh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021