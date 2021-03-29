Two killed, one injured as truck hits bike

Two men died and one other person was injured after a truck rammed into their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred in Saini police station area late Sunday night, they said.

According to police, Munna (35) and Pintu (28) died after being run over by the truck, while one other person, who was on the same bike, was hospitalised with serious injuries.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said.

