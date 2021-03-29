Left Menu

Mexican president condemns death of Salvadoran woman in police custody

Mexico's president on Monday sharply condemned the weekend killing of a Salvadoran woman in Mexican police custody, who died after a female officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said 36-year-old Victoria Salazar Arriaza had been subject to "brutal treatment and murdered" after her detention on Saturday by four police officers in the city of Tulum on the Caribbean coast.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-03-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 23:43 IST
Mexican president condemns death of Salvadoran woman in police custody
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Mexico's president on Monday sharply condemned the weekend killing of a Salvadoran woman in Mexican police custody, who died after a female officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said 36-year-old Victoria Salazar Arriaza had been subject to "brutal treatment and murdered" after her detention on Saturday by four police officers in the city of Tulum on the Caribbean coast. "It's a situation that fills us with sadness, pain and shame," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference which was dedicated to defending the rights of women and featured video by speakers including French President Emmanuel Macron.

Salazar's killers would quickly face justice, Lopez Obrador said, vowing that there would be "no impunity." Autopsy results showed Salazar died from spinal fracture caused by the rupture of the first and second vertebrae, the attorney general's office of Quintana Roo state said.

The office on Sunday opened a homicide investigation into Salazar's death, leading to the arrest of three male officers and one female officer at the scene. The four were on Monday charged with probable involvement in femicide. "The level of force was carried out in a disproportionate, immoderate way and with a high risk to life," the office said.

A video published by news site Noticaribe showed Salazar writhing and crying out as she lay face down on a road with a policewoman kneeling on her back while male officers stood by. The video later showed Salazar's prone body lying on the road before officers put it into the back of a police truck.

Her death, which had echoes of the case of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in May as a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck, sparked outrage on social media and calls by El Salvador's president for the officers to be punished. Salazar's half-brother Rene Olivares Arriaza said her death had devastated the family and left them distraught they could do nothing to help her.

"We really loved her, we've been in tears," the 22-year-old told Reuters by telephone in El Salvador. Salazar had lived in Mexico since at least 2018, when she was granted refugee status for humanitarian reasons, Mexico's migration institute said.

Frustration over a failure to curb violence against women in Mexico has sparked major protests under Lopez Obrador.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jurors shown video at ex-officer''s trial in Floyd''s death

The video of George Floyd gasping for breath was essentially Exhibit A as the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on the Black mans neck went on trial Monday on charges of murder and manslaughter.Prosecutor Jerry Blackwel...

Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

Shipping was on the move again late on Monday in Egypts Suez Canal after a giant container ship which had been blocking the busy waterway for almost a week was refloated, with more than 400 ships waiting to pass through.After the 400-metre-...

New York to open up COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on April 6

New York will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to people 30 and older on Tuesday, and make it available to anyone 16 and above on April 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.New York, which last week lowered the eligibilit...

Global banks face losses, regulatory scrutiny after Archegos share dump

Nomura and Credit Suisse are facing billions of dollars in losses and regulatory scrutiny after a U.S. investment firm, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on equity derivative bets, putting investors on edge about who else migh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021