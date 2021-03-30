Left Menu

Israel urges citizens to avoid UAE, citing Iranian threat

We estimate that Iran will continue to operate in the near future to harm Israeli targets, the agencys anti-terrorism office said in a statement.It identified Georgia, Azerbaijan, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, the Kurdish region of Iraq, as well as Turkey, Jordan and Egypt as areas to avoid.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-03-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 01:08 IST
Israel's National Security Agency on Monday advised tourists against travel to the United Arab Emirates and other countries across the region, citing the threat of attack by arch-enemy Iran. The warning included both Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE as well as Bahrain. Both Gulf Arab countries established diplomatic ties with Israel last year under historic U.S.-brokered agreements. “We estimate that Iran will continue to operate in the near future to harm Israeli targets,” the agency's anti-terrorism office said in a statement.

It identified Georgia, Azerbaijan, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, the Kurdish region of Iraq, as well as Turkey, Jordan and Egypt as areas to avoid.

After establishing ties with Israel last year, the UAE became a popular destination for Israeli tourists, even after a similar travel advisory was issued.

The coronavirus pandemic halted most travel. But after a successful vaccination campaign, Israel has begun to reopen its economy and expects tourism to pick up steam in the coming months.

