Left Menu

Prosecutor tells jury that ex-Minneapolis officer betrayed badge in fatal arrest of George Floyd

"This was not an easy struggle," he said, adding that the screaming of bystanders ended up "causing the officers to divert their attention from the care of Mr. Floyd." "Derek Chauvin did exactly what he was trained to do over the course of his 19-year career," Nelson told the jury.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 01:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 01:26 IST
Prosecutor tells jury that ex-Minneapolis officer betrayed badge in fatal arrest of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin betrayed his badge in the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May, a prosecutor told jurors in his opening statement at Chauvin's murder trial in a heavily fortified courthouse on Monday. Chauvin's lawyers, who must contend with multiple videos of the arrest that jurors have been warned they may find distressing, say the 19-year police veteran followed his training.

"The use of force is not attractive but it is a necessary component of policing," Eric Nelson, Chauvin's lead lawyer, said in his opening statement as he sought to add what he said was overlooked context to the video footage, which sparked worldwide protests against police brutality against Black people. But prosecutors told jurors they would hear testimony in weeks ahead from the Minneapolis police chief himself that Chauvin's use of force was excessive as they seek a rare conviction of a U.S. police officer for killing a civilian.

Jerry Blackwell, a prosecutor with the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, told the racially diverse jurors that officers who wear the Minneapolis police badge pledge never to use "unnecessary force or violence." "You will learn that on May 25, Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of George Floyd," said Blackwell, who addressed the jury for just shy of an hour.

He displayed a still image from a bystander's cellphone video of Chauvin, who his white, with his knee on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, saying it showed Chauvin "grinding and crushing him until the very breath — no, ladies and gentlemen — the very life was squeezed out of him. Although the trial is widely seen as a litmus test for U.S. race relations, neither side discussed the race of the defendant or the victim in the statements to the jury.

But the topic was inescapable in the preceding two weeks of jury selection, where potential jurors were quizzed by the two sides on their views on the Black Lives Matter protest movement and whether they saw systemic racism in the criminal justice system. Many prospective jurors said they recognized the scrutiny their deliberations would come under, not least by those who view the trial as a reckoning for how Black people are policed in the United States.

"It's been a long time coming," a gospel choir sang from Sam Cooke's 1960s civil rights anthem during a prayer service on Sunday evening attended by Floyd's relatives at a church a few blocks east of the deadly arrest. "But I know a change is gonna come." Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, said before the service that he had faith that Chauvin would be convicted.

"The video is the proof," he said. 'NOT AN EASY STRUGGLE'

Prosecutors played the most widely seen bystander video to jurors on Monday in the courtroom, located near the top floor of a tower in downtown Minneapolis ringed with high barriers, barbed wire and soldiers from the state's National Guard. Small groups of protesters decrying police brutality blocked traffic at times in the surrounding streets. Chauvin, dressed in a gray suit, a blue face mask and a blue shirt and tie, took pages of notes on a yellow legal pad as the dying moans of Floyd and the yelling of horrified onlookers filled the courtroom. One could be heard repeatedly shouting at Chauvin that he was a "bum" and demanding police check Floyd's pulse as Floyd lay motionless.

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, with his lawyers arguing that the main cause of Floyd's death, which the county examiner ruled a homicide caused by police restraints, was a drug overdose. The former officer faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge. The Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and the three other officers involved the day after the arrest.

Defense lawyer Nelson used his 25-minute opening statement to describe Floyd's drug use, his underlying health problems and a chaotic scene during the arrest. "This was not an easy struggle," he said, adding that the screaming of bystanders ended up "causing the officers to divert their attention from the care of Mr. Floyd."

"Derek Chauvin did exactly what he was trained to do over the course of his 19-year career," Nelson told the jury. Prosecutors warned the jury to ignore defense arguments that Floyd's death was caused by an opioid overdose. Blackwell drooped his head and shut his eyes, feigning a stupor, telling the jury that someone overdosing on fentanyl would be unconscious, and not "screaming for their mother."

"That's not what an opioid overdose looks like," he said. The first witness called by the prosecutors was Jena Scurry, a Minneapolis 911 emergency dispatcher who sent police to the Cup Foods store and watched live surveillance video footage showing a police car rock back and forth outside the store as four officers struggled to get Floyd to stay in the back seat.

She said she watched the video, which was played to jurors, with growing alarm. "I first asked if the screen had frozen," she said. Each time she looked up, she testified, the officers were still on top of Floyd.

"My instinct is telling me something is wrong," said Scurry, who called a supervising police sergeant. Jurors heard her say she did not mean to be a "snitch" but she wondered if the officers needed more help.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden urges states to pause COVID-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of impending doom on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said 90 of U.S. adu...

Entertainment News Roundup: 5,000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; 'Captain Underpants' author pulls 'racist' book, apologizes to Asian readers and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Spectacular 5,000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID testsMusic fans in Barcelona hugged, danced and sang along at a sold-out rock concert on Saturday night after taking rapid...

Health News Roundup: New York to open up COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on April 6; Canada to pause AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine use for those under 55, require new risk analysis

The White House said it expected the private sector to take the lead on verification of COVID-19 vaccines, or so-called vaccine passports, and would not issue a federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential. T...

Science News Roundup: Virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, WHO-China study

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was extremely unlikely as a cause, a summary seen by Reuters said on Monday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021