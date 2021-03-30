USTR's Tai tells EU antitrust chief she wants more positive trade relations

USTR's Tai tells EU antitrust chief she wants more positive trade relationsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 01:33 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told the European Union's antitrust chief, Margarethe Vestager, on Monday that she has a "strong desire to develop a more positive and productive" trade relationship with the EU, USTR said.
In a statement, USTR said Tai and Vestager agreed to work together on key priorities such as climate change, the digital economy and strengthening U.S.-EU cooperation to deal with large, non-market economies such as China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
