Left Menu

QUOTEBOX-Opening statements at trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd's death

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 01:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 01:59 IST
QUOTEBOX-Opening statements at trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd's death

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense made their opening statements https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-race-georgefloyd/prosecutor-tells-jury-that-ex-minneapolis-officer-betrayed-badge-in-fatal-arrest-of-george-floyd-idUSKBN2BL0FW on Monday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murder in the death of George Floyd during a widely viewed arrest last May. Here are some quotes from prosecutor Jerry Blackwell of the Minnesota attorney general's office and from Eric Nelson, Chauvin's lead defense attorney, as they laid out their cases to jurors in a Minneapolis courtroom.

JERRY BLACKWELL, PROSECUTOR "You will learn that on May 25 of 2020 Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when (he) used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd, that he put his knees upon his neck and his back, grinding and crushing him until the very breath, no ladies and gentlemen, until the very life was squeezed out.”

"The most important numbers you will hear in this trial are nine-two-nine. What happened in those nine minutes and 29 seconds when Mr. Derek Chauvin was applying this excessive force to the body of Mr. George Floyd.” "You will see that he does not let up and he does not get up. Even when Mr. Floyd does not even have a pulse, it continues on."

"The evidence is going to show you that there was no cause in the first place to use lethal force against a man who was defenseless, who was handcuffed, who was not resisting." ERIC NELSON, DEFENSE ATTORNEY

"The evidence will show that when confronted by police, Mr. Floyd put drugs in his mouth in an effort to conceal them from the police." “You will see that three Minneapolis police officers could not overcome the strength of Mr. Floyd. Mr. Chauvin stands five foot, nine (inches) (1.75 m) and 140 pounds (64 kg). Mr. Floyd is six (feet) three (inches) (1.9 m) and weighs 233 pounds (106 kg)."

“You will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he was trained to do over the course of his 19-year career. The use of force is not attractive but it is a necessary component of policing.” "What was Mr. Floyd’s actual cause of death? The evidence will show that Mr. Floyd died of a cardiac-arrhythmias that occurred as a result of hypertension, coronary disease, the ingestion of methamphetamine and fentanyl and the adrenaline flowing through his body, all of which acted to further compromise an already compromised heart." (Compiled by Peter Szekely in New York; editing by Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden urges states to pause COVID-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of impending doom on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said 90 of U.S. adu...

Entertainment News Roundup: 5,000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; 'Captain Underpants' author pulls 'racist' book, apologizes to Asian readers and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Spectacular 5,000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID testsMusic fans in Barcelona hugged, danced and sang along at a sold-out rock concert on Saturday night after taking rapid...

Health News Roundup: New York to open up COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on April 6; Canada to pause AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine use for those under 55, require new risk analysis

The White House said it expected the private sector to take the lead on verification of COVID-19 vaccines, or so-called vaccine passports, and would not issue a federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential. T...

Science News Roundup: Virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, WHO-China study

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was extremely unlikely as a cause, a summary seen by Reuters said on Monday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021