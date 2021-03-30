Yellen, France's Le Maire discussed importance of reaching solution in OECD tax talks

Yellen, France's Le Maire discussed importance of reaching solution in OECD tax talksReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 02:31 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke on Monday with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire about the importance of working together toward a solution in the ongoing OECD discussions on international taxation, the Treasury said in a statement. During their conversation, Yellen emphasized U.S. support for a strong economic recovery and explained the Biden administration's broader plans to support jobs and investment in the United States, Treasury said.
"The Secretary also expressed support for measures to promote the global recovery through multilateral mechanisms and support for low-income countries," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United States
- French
- Biden
- Yellen
- Janet Yellen
- Treasury
- OECD
ALSO READ
Biden wants to await outcome of sexual misconduct probe of Cuomo
Biden declines to call for Cuomo to resign, awaits probe
Biden eyes Gene Sperling for role to oversee COVID-19 relief plan - Politico
Quad summit went very well, says President Biden
Biden to name Gene Sperling to lead COVID-19 relief plan -administration official