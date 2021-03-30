Brazil's Bolsonaro replaces six ministers in sweeping cabinet reshuffle

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday unveiled the biggest cabinet reshuffle since he took power in January 2019 as he replaced six ministers, including those at the ministries of foreign affairs and defence.

Carlos Alberto Franco França was named as new foreign minister and Walter Souza Braga Netto was confirmed as new defense minister, Bolsonaro's press office said in a statement.

They replace Ernesto Araujo and Fernando Azevedo e Silva, respectively.

