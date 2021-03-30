J-K: 9 persons spotted in suspicious circumstances in Baramulla, detained

Nine persons were spotted in Sheeri Baramulla area in suspicious circumstances and detained for background verification and antecedents check, police said.

According to Baramulla Police, nine persons from Zainapora, Shopian were spotted in Sheeri Baramulla area in suspicious circumstances. Police detained them for background verification and antecedents check. They are being counselled and handled as per law. (ANI)

