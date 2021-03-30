Aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it recovered by police in Jammu

An aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was recovered by Jammu and Kashmir police in the Kanachak area of Jammu.

This is the third such instance. Similar balloons were recovered by the police on March 10 and 16 in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector and Bhalwal area of Jammu respectively. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)