China's parliament approves Hong Kong electoral system reform plan -SCMP

The top decisionmaking body of the Chinese parliament unanimously approved a plan on Tuesday to reform Hong Kong's electoral system, the South China Morning Post reported citing the city's sole representative to the body.

The National People's Congress Standing Committee approved the plan by a vote of 167-0, the paper said, citing comments from Tam Yiu-chung, who represents Hong Kong on the committee.

