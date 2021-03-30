China's parliament approves Hong Kong electoral system reform plan -SCMP

China's parliament approves Hong Kong electoral system reform plan -SCMPReuters | Updated: 30-03-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 08:35 IST
The top decisionmaking body of the Chinese parliament unanimously approved a plan on Tuesday to reform Hong Kong's electoral system, the South China Morning Post reported citing the city's sole representative to the body.
The National People's Congress Standing Committee approved the plan by a vote of 167-0, the paper said, citing comments from Tam Yiu-chung, who represents Hong Kong on the committee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
