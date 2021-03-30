Odisha cop suspended for making pregnant woman walk 3 km

Sub Inspector Reena Baxal, Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of Sarat Police Station in Mayurbhanj District, has been suspended by the district Superintendent of police (SP) on charges of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty for making a pregnant woman walk for three kilometers during helmet-checking. Baxal was placed under suspension with immediate effect from March 28 and attached to Baripada Headquarters, according to a statment in a letter by the Mayurbhanj SP

Baxal has been asked to hand over the charge of the Police Station to Assistant Sub Inspector BD Dasmohapatra. The action was taken after a pregnant woman and her husband leveled allegations against the Officer in Charge (OIC) of torturing her.

Advertisement

The woman, Gurubari, was going to Udala Sub-divisional hospital for a health check-up with her husband Bikram Biruli on a bike. While Bikram was wearing a helmet, Gurubari was not.

When Bikram said that his wife was not wearing a helmet due to her health condition, the OIC did not pay attention and slapped a fine of Rupees 500 for violating traffic rules under the Motor Vehicles Act. Baxal , the police officer, allegedly forced Bikram to go to the police station to pay the fine leaving Gurubari at the spot.

The pregnant woman then made a grueling three-kilometer walk to the police station in the scorching heat. Based on the inquiry report, the SP has suspended the officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)