Farooq Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19

Weeks after getting the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 09:50 IST
File photo of Farooq Abdullah. Image Credit: ANI

Weeks after getting the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for coronavirus. His son Omar Abdullah confirmed the news on Twitter and informed that the NC chief is symptomatic.

"My father has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," tweeted Omar. On March 2, Farooq had got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science in Srinagar.

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85-year-old father and my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well," Omar Abdullah had then tweeted. India had started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

From April 1, the government has decided to vaccinate all above 45 years. The country has been witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 with a massive surge in new infections being reported on a daily basis. (ANI)

