Left Menu

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, weapons recovered in Assam's Kokrajhar

Assam Police recovered arms and ammunition including three AK 56, three AK 56 magazines and 157 rounds of bullets in the Gossaigaon area of Kokrajhar on Monday.

ANI | Kokrajhar (Assam) | Updated: 30-03-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 09:56 IST
Ahead of PM Modi's visit, weapons recovered in Assam's Kokrajhar
L R Bishnoi, Additional Director General of Police Assam. Image Credit: ANI

Assam Police recovered arms and ammunition including three AK 56, three AK 56 magazines and 157 rounds of bullets in the Gossaigaon area of Kokrajhar on Monday. It was ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kokrajhar that a huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from here. He is scheduled to address an election rally in Kokrajhar on April 1.

"During a search operation, we have seized three AK 56 rifles, magazines of three AK 56 and 157 rounds of bullets. Probe on," said Police L R Bishnoi, Additional director general of police Assam and Inspector General of Police Bodoland Territorial Autonomous District said, "Prime Minister is to visit Kokrajhar on April 1. Due to this, strict security arrangements have been made in the district. The group could have planned to do something big in the jungle. The exact plan is not known. Today, at 6:00 pm, the police team has conducted a search and recovered three AK 56, three AK 56 magazines and 157 rounds of bullets." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Successive Technologies and Strapi Announces Strategic Partnership

- Successive Technologies partners with Strapi to help businesses create, manage, accelerate their goals, and deliver better omnichannel digital experiences for users NOIDA, India, March 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- Successive Technologies, a ne...

Myanmar's death toll since military coup on February 1 crosses 500

With the Myanmar militarys increasingly brutal crackdown continuing against peaceful protests, the death toll since the February 1 coup in the country has crossed 500. As of 29 March, 510 people are now confirmed killed by this junta coup, ...

IMF board approves $312.4 mln credit facility for Madagascar

The International Monetary Funds executive board has approved a 312.4 million extended credit facility arrangement for Madagascar to help it cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate-related shocks, the fund said.The COVID-19...

Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up

President Joe Biden and a top health official warned that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a fourth surge of COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021