Sopore terrorist attack: Another J-K Councillor succumbs to injuries at Srinagar hospital

The Municipal Councilor Shams-ud-Din Peer who was injured in the Sopore attack on Monday succumbed to his injuries in hospital today. Yesterday, a councilor and a policeman were killed in a terrorist attack in the area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

According to Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar, "A councilor Riyaz Ahmad and one policeman Shafqat Ahmad had died in Sopore terrorist attack." Jammu and Kashmir Police had said, "Terrorists fired at Municipal Office Sopore. In this terror incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad and councilor Riyaz Ahmad died."

Advertisement

The forces have been deployed in the area following an attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)