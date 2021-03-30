Sopore terrorist attack: Another J-K Councillor succumbs to injuries at Srinagar hospital
The Municipal Councilor Shams-ud-Din Peer who was injured in the Sopore attack on Monday succumbed to his injuries in hospital today.ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-03-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 10:29 IST
The Municipal Councilor Shams-ud-Din Peer who was injured in the Sopore attack on Monday succumbed to his injuries in hospital today. Yesterday, a councilor and a policeman were killed in a terrorist attack in the area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.
According to Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar, "A councilor Riyaz Ahmad and one policeman Shafqat Ahmad had died in Sopore terrorist attack." Jammu and Kashmir Police had said, "Terrorists fired at Municipal Office Sopore. In this terror incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad and councilor Riyaz Ahmad died."
The forces have been deployed in the area following an attack. (ANI)
