Left Menu

Palau president visits Taiwan amid Chinese pressure

The president of the Pacific island nation of Palau was visiting Taiwan on Tuesday along with the US ambassador to his country, a show of solidarity as China increases diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan.Palau President Surangel Whipps was scheduled to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during his visit Tuesday.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:42 IST
Palau president visits Taiwan amid Chinese pressure

The president of the Pacific island nation of Palau was visiting Taiwan on Tuesday along with the US ambassador to his country, a show of solidarity as China increases diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan.

Palau President Surangel Whipps was scheduled to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during his visit Tuesday. The presence of the US ambassador to Palau, John Hennessey-Niland, was a further sign of Washington's support for Taiwan, despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations between the two. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under Beijing's control by force if deemed necessary and it has worked to international isolate the island.

China has banned its citizens from visiting Palau, but Taiwan has responded by introducing a travel bubble between the two that will allow visitors to avoid being quarantined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait parliament to discuss amnesty bill after government takes oath

Kuwaits government took the oath of office in parliament on Tuesday, state news agency KUNA said after a months-long standoff between the elected assembly and the appointed prime minister as the country tries to boost its finances.Dozens of...

Hungarian, Polish, Italian leaders to meet in Budapest on Thursday

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italys League leader Matteo Salvini and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet for talks in Budapest on Thursday, state news agency MTI reported on Tuesday.Citing Orbans press chief, MTI sa...

Some medical experts unconvinced about holding Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics open in under four months, and the torch relay has begun to crisscross Japan with 10,000 runners. Organizers say they are mitigating the risks, but some medical experts arent convinced.It is best to not hold the Olympics ...

HC dismisses ITBP official’s plea to stall transfer on pretext of wife’s mental health

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by an ITBP constable seeking to stall his transfer to Ladakh on the pretext that his wife was suffering from depression and was a threat to their infant son.The high court noted the conclusion of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021