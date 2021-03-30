UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries

UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countriesReuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:46 IST
British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday that Britain was focused on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it would be able to provide surplus shots to others such as Ireland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
