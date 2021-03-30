Delhi: BJP functionary hangs self over family dispute

A BJP functionary hanged himself at a park in west Delhi's Hari Nagar over a family dispute, police said on Tuesday.

Gurvinder Singh (58), a resident of Fateh Nagar, was head of the Legal Department of the BJP's West Delhi district unit.

Singh's body was found hanging at Jheel Wala Park on Monday, following a minor dispute with his family, a senior police officer said.

His son Ishwender Singh reached the spot and identified the body which was later sent for postmortem, the police added.

