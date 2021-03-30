UP: 3 youths killed in road accident
Three youths were killed in a collision between two motorcycles on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway here, police said on Tuesday. They were taken to a community health centre where doctors declared them dead, Kotwali Station House Officer D P Singh said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said.PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 30-03-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 12:40 IST
Three youths were killed in a collision between two motorcycles on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway here, police said on Tuesday. Sudhir Gupta (20), Shailesh (18), and Amit Kumar Sonkar (22) were seriously injured in the accident near the Mavai railway crossing on Monday night. They were taken to a community health centre where doctors declared them dead, Kotwali Station House Officer D P Singh said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
