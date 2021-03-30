BR Ambedkar's statue found damaged in UP's Ballia

BR Ambedkar's statue found damaged in UP's BalliaPTI | Ballia | Updated: 30-03-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 12:51 IST
A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was found damaged at a village here, leading to a protest by members of the local Dalit community, police said on Tuesday.
The statue in Khunta village was vandalised by some ''anti-social elements'' in the early hours of Monday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Bilthara Road, Sarvesh Yadav said.
The SDM and police officials pacified the protesters, assuring that a new statue would be installed at the earliest.
A case was lodged at Bhimpura Police Station against unknown persons, on a complaint from Ambedkar Committee president Sunil Kumar, under relevant sections of the law, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.
In December last year, a statue of Ambedkar was found damaged in Sikanderpur area of the district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)