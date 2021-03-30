Left Menu

Former UK PM Cameron didn't do anything wrong over Greensill, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 12:57 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday he did not think former Prime Minister David Cameron had done anything wrong over his conduct on behalf of Greensill Capital.

"What I am questioning is whether David Cameron did anything wrong and I don't think he did," Kwarteng told BBC Radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

