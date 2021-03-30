Left Menu

Jewish genocide lawyer, son of Holocaust survivors, confronts past with poetry

Menachem Rosensaft, the son of two Holocaust survivors who became an international lawyer specializing in genocide, has spent much of his life trying to reconcile the horrors of the past with his Jewish faith. Rosensaft was born in 1948 in military barracks housing displaced persons, including survivors like his mother of the nearby Bergen-Belsen Nazi concentration camp.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:30 IST
Jewish genocide lawyer, son of Holocaust survivors, confronts past with poetry
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Menachem Rosensaft, the son of two Holocaust survivors who became an international lawyer specializing in genocide, has spent much of his life trying to reconcile the horrors of the past with his Jewish faith.

Rosensaft was born in 1948 in military barracks housing displaced persons, including survivors like his mother of the nearby Bergen-Belsen Nazi concentration camp. His father survived five camps, including Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen. Around 50,000 prisoners died at Bergen-Belsen, among them Anne Frank. When British forces freed the camp in 1945, they found some 60,000 survivors, but nearly 14,000 died within two months from disease and malnutrition.

Rosensaft, an American, has turned to poetry to reflect in verse not only on the Holocaust but also recent attempts at genocide, such as in Bosnia and Rwanda, and also tackles racism and intolerance. "We know there are neo-Nazi forces, there are white supremacist forces in all parts of the world who, if allowed to, will perpetrate horrific acts, crimes against humanity, genocide against the other," Rosensaft said in a video interview from his home in New Jersey.

"And 'the other' can be Jews, Roma, Muslims, it can be the immigrant and the LGBTQ community and we all have to be on guard." His book of verse, "Poems Born in Bergen-Belsen", is being published in April by Kelsay Books to coincide with Yom Hashoah, the Jewish day of remembrance for Holocaust victims on April 9 and the anniversary of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen on April 15, 1945.

Rosensaft, who has visited Bergen-Belsen more than 25 times, wrestles in some of the 82 poems with what he called "ghosts of those who will not leave" places where they were killed. "I try to figure out in my own head what has happened to them, what are they doing, what is going on with the landscape which they still inhabit because they don't have a cemetery, they don't have a graveyard," he said. "Their graveyard is the sky."

He writes of clean-shaven guards humming Mozart as they select who will live and who will die and then ending their shift "with a bored smile before dinner". Children inhabit many poems, inspired by his half-brother Benjamin, who at five-and-a-half years old was killed alongside his father and grandparents on arrival at Auschwitz in 1943.

As guards herded them to the gas chamber, Benjamin asked his mother if they were going to live or die. She did not answer. Benjamin would be 83 today. When Rosensaft's mother died in 1997, he realized that the only place Benjamin now lived was inside him.

"I see his face, I try to imagine his voice, I try to imagine his pain, his fear, his anguish and the one thing I know is that if I didn't remember him he would disappear," Rosensaft said. He said he writes about children killed in the Holocaust to give them "a measure of immortality".

A religiously committed Jew, Rosensaft's relationship with God is troubled. One poem, "Psalm 13, Post-Auschwitz," starts by telling God:

"You hid Your face ignored Your world

while flesh-fueled flames pierced the sky" and ends telling him: "it is too late." (Reporting By Phil Pullella Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Lyon v PSG women's Champions League clash postponed due to COVID-19 cases

The womens Champions League quarter-final second leg between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris St Germain has been postponed due to a string of COVID-19 cases within the OL squad. Seven-times champions Lyon said on Monday that six of their playe...

Alstom bags EUR 220 million-contract from MMRDA

French mobility company Alstom has bagged the EUR 220 million Rs 1,854 crore contract from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA for the manufacturing of 234 metro cars for Line 4 and 4A, the company said in a release on Tu...

NZ vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Absence of revised DLS target halts play

Over the years, there have been instances where play has been halted due to bizarre reasons and one such instance presented itself to fans during the second T20I match between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Tuesday -- lack of a revised targe...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Asian countries scramble for vaccine suppliesSeveral Asian countries scrambled to find alternative sources for COVID-19 inoculations on Tuesday after export restrictions by manufac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021