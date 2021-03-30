Sopore militant attack: Injured municipal councillor succumbs to injuries

A municipal councillor, who was injured in a militant attack at Sopore Municipal Council in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, died at a hospital here, taking the death toll in the incident to three, police said on Tuesday. Shamsuddin Peer succumbed to injuries this morning, while another councillor Reyaz Ahmad and his personal security guard Shafqat Ahmad were killed in the attack on Monday. An overground worker has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, who visited the scene of the attack on Monday, said the arrested person revealed that two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants had visited his house to plan the attack. He said there was no additional deployment of security personnel as police were not informed about the meeting.

Kumar said the protected persons had four personal security guards who could have retaliated to avoid the incident.He said all four of them have been suspended.

