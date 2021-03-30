Left Menu

Sopore militant attack: Injured municipal councillor succumbs to injuries

He said there was no additional deployment of security personnel as police were not informed about the meeting.Kumar said the protected persons had four personal security guards who could have retaliated to avoid the incident.He said all four of them have been suspended.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:38 IST
Sopore militant attack: Injured municipal councillor succumbs to injuries

A municipal councillor, who was injured in a militant attack at Sopore Municipal Council in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, died at a hospital here, taking the death toll in the incident to three, police said on Tuesday. Shamsuddin Peer succumbed to injuries this morning, while another councillor Reyaz Ahmad and his personal security guard Shafqat Ahmad were killed in the attack on Monday. An overground worker has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, who visited the scene of the attack on Monday, said the arrested person revealed that two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants had visited his house to plan the attack. He said there was no additional deployment of security personnel as police were not informed about the meeting.

Kumar said the protected persons had four personal security guards who could have retaliated to avoid the incident.He said all four of them have been suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Lyon v PSG women's Champions League clash postponed due to COVID-19 cases

The womens Champions League quarter-final second leg between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris St Germain has been postponed due to a string of COVID-19 cases within the OL squad. Seven-times champions Lyon said on Monday that six of their playe...

Alstom bags EUR 220 million-contract from MMRDA

French mobility company Alstom has bagged the EUR 220 million Rs 1,854 crore contract from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA for the manufacturing of 234 metro cars for Line 4 and 4A, the company said in a release on Tu...

NZ vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Absence of revised DLS target halts play

Over the years, there have been instances where play has been halted due to bizarre reasons and one such instance presented itself to fans during the second T20I match between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Tuesday -- lack of a revised targe...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Asian countries scramble for vaccine suppliesSeveral Asian countries scrambled to find alternative sources for COVID-19 inoculations on Tuesday after export restrictions by manufac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021