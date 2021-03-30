ICICI Foundation to donate imported dialysis machines to hospitals in 14 states

ICICI Foundation, the CSR arm of the ICICI Group, on Tuesday said it will donate over 100 imported dialysis machines to various hospitals in 14 states.

The initiative is aimed at providing affordable treatment to the lesser privileged across 60 districts in 14 states in the country, it said in a statement.

ICICI Foundation said it is procuring these state-of-the-art imported machines and providing them to the identified hospitals with a four-year warranty in order to ensure uninterrupted operations at the dialysis centers.

"We believe that this initiative will offer conveniences of time and cost-saving for the patients, as they no longer have to travel to big cities for dialysis," ICICI Foundation President Saurabh Singh said.

This move is a step in the direction to augment the availability of dialysis machines across various states.

This initiative is in line with the vision of the 'Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme', under the National Health Mission, for providing free dialysis services to the poor.

