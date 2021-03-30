Left Menu

Man arrested for killing chartered accountant in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:57 IST
A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a chartered accountant in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar during a suspected robbery bid, police said on Tuesday.

Jai Kumar Singh, who has been previously involved in nine other criminal cases, was arrested from Sarai Rohilla on Sunday, they said.

Anil Aggarwal and his wife Anju visited their under-construction house in Adarsh Nagar after morning walk on March 16. When they were standing on the ground floor, the accused wearing a helmet came inside the house and fired at Anil Aggarwal before fleeing from the spot on his scooty.

The victim suffered a bullet injury near his neck and was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.

On the basis of a statement of his wife, a case was registered under IPC section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.

''During investigation, our teams found out that a person wearing a helmet was noticed following Aggarwal and his wife on a white-coloured scooty on the day of the incident,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

The accused was identified with the help of the CCTV footage and it appears to be a case of attempted robbery, according to the police.

''We found that after the incident, the accused had left Delhi for his native place in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Teams were sent to his native place where raids were conducted but through local enquiry and mobile locations, we found that Singh had left for Delhi and kept changing his locations but through technical surveillance and local intelligence, he was apprehended on Sunday from Sarai Rohilla area,'' the DCP said.

Singh, who is a drug addict, admitted to his crime and told police that he had procured the pistol from his associate Aryan, she said.

Singh had stolen the scooty from Patel Nagar on March 8, a few days after he was released from jail in connection with another case.

Raids were being conducted to apprehend Aryan and to recover the firearm, the police said, adding that further investigation was underway.

