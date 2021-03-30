5 men made to do 'murga walk' for trying to enter sea in Mumbai

At least five men were punished and made to do the ''murga walk'' for allegedly trying to enter the sea at Marine Drive in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon on the promenade by the sea, where a group of men tried to enter the water, an official said.

A team of police personnel on patrolling duty at the sea face asked the men to do the ''murga walk'' (chicken walk) as punishment, he said, adding that the men were allowed to go after a warning about safety.

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media with a mention that the men had been punished for not wearing masks.

Replying on the video on Twitter, the Mumbai police through their official handle said, ''There is a legal provision for action on every violation and that's the only punitive action that can be taken.'' Meanwhile, senior inspector Vishwanath Kolekar of Marine Drive police station clarified that the men were punished for trying to enter the water from the promenade and endangering themselves and not for violating the mask rule.

The matter is being probed by senior officers and necessary action will be taken, the official said.

