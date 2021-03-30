Left Menu

WRAPUP 4-Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike'; two killed as death toll tops 500

Rubbish piled up on the streets of Myanmar's main city on Tuesday after activists launched a "garbage strike" to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 500. Security forces shot and killed one man in the southernmost town of Kawthaung as they cleared the streets, the Mizzima news portal reported, and one person was killed in the northern town of Myitkyina, a relative of the 23-year-old victim told Reuters.

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:41 IST
WRAPUP 4-Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike'; two killed as death toll tops 500
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Rubbish piled up on the streets of Myanmar's main city on Tuesday after activists launched a "garbage strike" to oppose military rule as the toll of pro-democracy protesters killed by the security forces since a Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 500.

Security forces shot and killed one man in the southernmost town of Kawthaung as they cleared the streets, the Mizzima news portal reported, and one person was killed in the northern town of Myitkyina, a relative of the 23-year-old victim told Reuters. Police and a junta spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, reimposing military rule after a decade of tentative steps towards democracy. At least 512 civilians had been killed in nearly two months of protests against the coup, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) advocacy group.

Alongside the protests, a civil disobedience campaign of strikes has paralyzed large parts of the economy. In a new tactic, protesters sought to step up the campaign by asking residents to leave garbage at intersections in the main city of Yangon. "This garbage strike is a strike to oppose the junta," read a poster on social media. "Everyone can join."

Pictures posted on social media showed piles of rubbish building up. Thousands of protesters came out to march in several other towns across the country on Tuesday, according to media and photos on social media.

On Monday, 14 civilians were killed, including at least eight in Yangon's South Dagon neighborhood, the AAPP said. Security forces there fired a heavier caliber weapon than usual towards protesters crouching behind a barricade of sandbags, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what weapon it was but it was believed to be some type of grenade launcher.

State television said security forces used "riot weapons" to disperse a crowd of "violent terrorist people" who were destroying a pavement and one man was wounded. A South Dagon resident said on Tuesday there had been no pause in the crackdown.

"There was shooting all night," said the resident who declined to be identified. Residents found a badly burned body in the morning, the witness said, adding it was not known what had happened to the person and the military took the body away.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Myanmar's generals to stop the killings and repression of demonstrations. VILLAGERS CROSS TO THAILAND

One of the main groups behind the protests, the General Strike Committee of Nationalities, called on Monday in an open letter for ethnic minority forces to help those standing up to the military's "unfair oppression". In a sign that the call may be gaining traction, three groups - the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Arakan Army, and Ta'ang National Liberation Army - called in a joint statement for the military to stop killing protesters and resolve political issues.

If not, they said they would cooperate with all ethnic groups "who are joining Myanmar's spring revolution" to defend themselves. Insurgents from different ethnic groups have battled the central government for decades for greater autonomy. Though many groups have agreed to ceasefires, fighting has flared in recent days between the army and forces in both the east and north.

Heavy clashes erupted on the weekend near the Thai border between the army and fighters from Myanmar's oldest ethnic minority force, the Karen National Union (KNU), which has also denounced the coup. Myanmar military aircraft bombed a KNU area on the weekend and thousands of villagers have sought refuge in caves, an activist group said, while some 3,000 fled to neighboring Thailand.

Thailand's foreign ministry denied accusations from rights activists that refugees were being forced back, saying they would be accepted on humanitarian grounds. But a Thai official on the border, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the Thai army was still sending back most people because it was deemed safe on the Myanmar side. Nevertheless, more than a dozen people were allowed to cross into Thailand on Tuesday for medical treatment, Reuters witnesses said.

Myanmar's military has for decades justified its grip on power by saying it is the only institution capable of preserving national unity. It seized power saying that November elections won by Suu Kyi's party were fraudulent, an assertion dismissed by the election commission. But foreign criticism and Western sanctions have failed to sway the generals and Suu Kyi remains in detention at an undisclosed location facing various charges that her lawyer said were trumped up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi slams Cong-DMK over remark against TN CM's mother, dubs Raja 'outdated 2G missile'

In a veiled attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dubbed former union telecom minister A Raja, as an outdated 2G missile of the Congress and DMK and slammed him for insulting the mother of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and targetin...

Xiaomi announces smart EV business, to invest $10 bln over ten years

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has formally entered the automotive industry with a new smart electric vehicle EV business, the company announced on Tuesday in a filing.The firm will initially invest 10 billion yuan 1.52 billion in the...

German Bund yields at highest in almost two weeks, dragged up by Treasuries

Germanys benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest level in almost two weeks on Tuesday, pushed higher again by rising U.S. Treasury yields on expectations for a swift and strong U.S. economic recovery. The latest U.S. bond selloff w...

Soccer-Lyon v PSG women's Champions League clash postponed due to COVID-19 cases

The womens Champions League quarter-final second leg between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris St Germain has been postponed due to a string of COVID-19 cases within the OL squad. Seven-times champions Lyon said on Monday that six of their playe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021