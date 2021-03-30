Thailand asks Myanmar to reduce violence after bloody weekend

Thailand has asked Myanmar to reduce violence there, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Tuesday, according to local media, after a crackdown by the military killed more than 100 civilians at the weekend.

Myanmar had acknowledged the message but said it would depend on the situation, Don said, adding that peace in Myanmar would be the main goal of an upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. Thailand's Foreign Ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.

