Case filed against BJP functionary for allegedly holding tehsildar captive

A case has been registered against a local BJP functionary and his supporters for allegedly holding a tehsildar captive for half an hour at a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Tehsildar Shiv Sagar Dubey has complained that on March 27 when he was returning from Bairia village after measuring a land, he was stopped by Shiv Kumar Verma and 20 of his associates at Chappra village, they said.

Dubey has alleged that he was held captive for half an hour, threatened by them and verbally abused, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Yadav said.

The case in the matter was lodged at the Bairia police station on Dubey's complaint against Verma on Monday, he said, adding that the accused's associates are yet to be identified.

Verma is a local BJP functionary and son of Shanti Devi, the head of the Bairia Nagar Panchayat. Dubey is the tehsildar (tax officer) for Bairia.

The BJP functionary, however, said that it was a ''fake'' case.

He said he was an “active worker” of the BJP and his rival within the party -- MLA Surendra Singh -- got the case filed against him.

Singh rejected this allegation, saying, he had no role in the case.

Recently, Verma had organised a programme in Bairia in which Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, BJP MPs Virender Singh Mast and Ravindra Kushwaha had taken part.

