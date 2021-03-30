Philippines says dismayed at 'excessive and needless' violence by Myanmar forces

The Philippines on Tuesday said it was "profoundly dismayed" at what it called excessive, needless, and disproportionate force by Myanmar's military against civilians and called on its junta to desist from lethal force against demonstrators.

In one of the strongest statements yet by one of Myanmar's neighbors about the weekend of bloodshed, the Philippines' foreign ministry said it supports a path to a "fuller" democracy for Myanmar, starting with the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected civilian leaders.

