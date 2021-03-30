Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 15:52 IST
Minor girl rescued days after abduction in Jammu; kidnapper arrested

A minor girl, who was allegedly abducted last week, was rescued during a police operation here and her kidnapper arrested, officials said on Tuesday. The victim, who is in her teens, was kidnapped from the Pounichak area of the city by a person identified as Vishal of Gurdaspur in Punjab, a police official said.

A case was lodged at the Domana police station based on a complaint by her parents, and a special team was constituted to rescue her, the official said.

''The team connected the leads in the case, and after hectic efforts, recovered the kidnapped girl from the accused, who was arrested,'' he added.

